Ronny Guenther was very excited to visit the Miami School to read them a few books!
He read:
- Whiteouot: A Winnipeg Jets Story, by Holly Preston
- Sanji and the Baker, by Robin Tzannes and Korky Paul
- Angela's Airplane, by Robert Munsch
- Something Good, by Robert Munsch
And after reeading them these books, each and every grade 2 student in Miami recieved a copy of Whiteout: A Winnipeg Jets Story to take home thanks to Friesen's Corporation!
