14U Manitoba Girls Capture Western Silver

Details
Category: Local Sports

Manitoba put in a strong showing at the Western Canada 14U Girls Baseball Championship in Spruce Grove, AB.

A strong BC team proved to be their downfall, however, as Manitoba fell in the gold medal game 15-6.

"It was a real strong team effort to come away with silver," said head coach Dean Sproule, who noted the marked improvement in his squad over the past year. Team Manitoba did not win a single game at the 2017 Western Canada Championship in Kamloops. "This year, we knew we had a good team that were able to put all the pieces together at the end of the year."

The loss against the BC Selects wasn't Manitoba's first of the tournament. The best in the west downed Manitoba 13-6 in their round robin opener. Coach Sproule noted that a costly inning cost Manitoba the chance to be competitive in that first match. "If not for that one inning, I think we would have taken that game."

The team was able to brush off that blemish of a game and recover quickly in their next matches. Manitoba followed up their opening loss by edging out team Ontario 13-12 and beating Alberta 5-2. Manitoba then closed out their round robin play with a 12-11 win over Saskatchewan. That qualified them for a rematch with team BC for the tournament championship.

"Really, what I told the girls after we had lost the final game, I said, 'You guys should be holding your head up and you should really be proud of what we accomplished as a team.'"

The tournament featured plenty of offensive firepower in a close tournament, which saw scores go as high as 30 in some games, and only one game where both teams stayed under 10 runs. In addition, Manitoba's round robin match against Alberta was the only game in the tournament where neither team exceeded 10 runs. Sproule noted that a key to the team's success was an increased emphasis on developing strong pitching in order to minimize damage. "We did our best," said Sproule. "At the end of the day, we had some good, sound pitching. It really says something about our defence and our pitching ability."

The south central region was represented strongly on the provincial team by Avery Pickering of St. Adolphe, Emily Foster and Michayla Peacock of Somerset, and Tyra Malloy of Altona. The team was also coached by Patti Hacault of Bruxelles and Chad Foster of Somerset.

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

14U Manitoba Girls Capture Western Silver

Manitoba put in a strong showing at the Western Canada 14U Girls Baseball Championship in Spruce Grove, AB. A strong BC team proved to be their downfall, however, as Manitoba fell in the gold medal…

Barracudas' Season Wraps Up

The Winkler Barracudas swimming season has come to an end for another year. The team hosted the final championship meet on Sunday, August 19 with nearly 140 swimmers from across Manitoba coming to…

The Bombers Report

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers fell to Calgary on the road this past weekend to bring their record to 5 and 5. Head coach Mike O'Shea and quarterback Matt Nichols will join Nolan Kehler on The Bombers…

Border Baseball League Report

The Border All-Stars were crowned Western Canada Senior AA Baseball champions last weekend in Moose Jaw. Co-coach Brent Laverty will join Nolan Kehler on the Border Baseball League Report which airs…

Sportsbeat

The Special Olympics National Summer Games took place in Antigonish, Nova Scotia from July 31 to August 4th. Colleen Lowdon-Bula, the manager of sport development and training for Team Manitoba, will…

South Central Grabs 18U AAA Silver

Despite arriving as the last-minute substitute for Manitoba, South Central put in a strong showing at the Western Canada 18U AAA Baseball Championship in North Vancouver. South Central made it to the…

Sportsbeat

Team Manitoba finished in 8th place at the 2018 Canada Cup Baseball Championship in Moncton. Catcher Isaiah Letkeman of Altona will join Nolan Kehler on Sportsbeat which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m.…

South Central 15U AAA's Looking to Rebound at Nationals

It wasn't the finish the South Central 15U AAA squad had envisioned for their own tournament, but their season is far from over. Coming off the provincial in St. James two weekends ago, South Central…

Off the Tee

The 99th Players Cup wrapped up this past weekend at the Southwood Golf Club in Winnipeg. Tournament Director Adam Boge will join Nolan Kehler on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. and…

Border All-Stars Capture Senior Westerns Title

The Border All-Stars rallied together as a team of random members to capture the Western Canada Senior AA Baseball Championship this past Sunday in Moose Jaw. Because of outside factors, the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, August 27th

American Baseball Association
St. Paul 4 Winnipeg 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore 7 Toronto 0
Chicago 6 New York 2
Houston 11 Oakland 4
National League
Washington 5 Philadelphia 3
Chicago 7 New York 4
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28th

Border Baseball League
Baldur at Morden, 6:30 p.m.
(best of 5 final tied 1-1)

American Baseball Association
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login