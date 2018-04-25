Dyck Awarded Junior A Scholarship

Details
Winkler Flyers defenceman Mitch Dyck been awarded the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s RBC Junior A Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

“I’m honoured to win this award,” said the 21-year-old Winkler native who plans to attend the University of Manitoba this fall. “My goal is to study kinesiology. This scholarship is very much appreciated. Over the next few years I’d like to possibly open a gym/training centre and become an athletic therapist with a team.”

Dyck has been heavily involved in his community over his four-year career with the Flyers which came to an end this spring. In addition to reading to Winkler students, he’s also assisted with various church youth groups in a mentorship role. For two summers he travelled to Pauingassi First Nation, as part of Athletes in Action, to teach youngsters how to play baseball.

This past March, Dyck was one of 10 people from Winkler chosen to be a “Face of Winkler” for their community involvement.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Dyck cast a large presence on the Flyers blueline, in addition to showing an offensive flare with 44 points (8-36) in 57 games this past season. His outstanding defensive play did not go unnoticed. He was a nominee for the MJHL's top defenceman award, in addition to being voted to the Second All-Star team.

“The effort and consistency that Mitch brought to our team cannot be replaced,” said Flyers assistant coach Steve Mullin. “His work ethic and self-discipline are qualities that have allowed for his success.”

Dyck is now one of 10 Junior A nominees eligible for a $5,000 RBC Junior A Scholarship which will be awarded at the RBC Cup next month at Chilliwack, B.C.

 
photo courtesy Ryan Sawatzky

 

 

