Flyers Come Up Short In Steinbach

The Winkler Flyers record fell to 3-4-1 on Sunday night with a 5-2 to the defending champion Pistons in Steinbach. Jesse Korytko and Jacob Lacasse scored Winkler's two goals as the Flyers failed to built off their big overtime win at home on Friday night.

Playing the Pistons for the second time this season, the two teams met in Steinbach this time around after the Pistons took the season series opener by a score of 6-2 back on September 28th in Winkler. On Friday night, the Flyers had snapped their four game losing streak with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Swan Valley Stampeders, a game the Flyers had hoped would help propel them in the right direction.

The Flyers could not have asked for a better start as the line of Griffin Leonard, Everett Bestland and Jesse Korytko charged to puck towards the Pistons net which resulted on Korytko's third goal of the season just 44 seconds into the game.

Unfortunately for the Flyers' they were unable to build off their early success as they saw the Pistons tie the game just over six minutes later. With Winker having trouble getting pucks to the front of the net the rest of the period, Steinbach took their first lead of the night with a goal in the final minute of the period and led 2-1 after one while outshooting the Flyers 20-5.

Winkler started to generate more offense in the middle frame but could not turn their chances into goals. Steinbach managed to add two more goals in the period and carried a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Flyers began the final frame on the power-play and cut Steinbach's lead to 4-2 when Jacob Lacasse tucked a shot around goaltender Matt Radomsky and in for his first of the season. Collin Caulfield and Brody Moffatt drew the assists. However, just minutes later the Flyers gave the Pistons back the momentum by giving them a power-play and the home team made no mistake, restoring their three goal cushion.

Riley Morgan took the loss making 33 saves in the game as the Flyers were outshot 38-27. The Flyers also had a number of missed opportunities on the power-play going 1-for-8 on the man advantage and 4-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (3-4-1), who just completed a stretch of four games in six nights will be back in action on Friday, October 12th when they host the Waywayseecappo Wolverines. Puck drop for this Petro Canada Black Friday game goes at 7:30pm at the Winkler Recreation Complex. You can also watch the game live with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com

