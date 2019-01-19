Flyers Earn A Point at Yellowhead Centre

Brody Moffatt scored the lone goal for Winkler in a 2-1 overtime loss in Neepawa on Saturday night. The single point earned against the Natives moved Winkler four points clear of Waywayseecappo for the final playoff spot in the MJHL Standings.

Back in action for the first time in a week, the Flyers made their way to the Yellowhead Centre in Neepawa to play their fourth straight game away from home. Winkler carried the play to start the game, generating a number of great chances on goal but came away with nothing to show for it.

The Natives took a 1-0 lead just before the three minute mark of the second period on the power-play and took that one goal lead into the third. Winkler fought back in the final period of regulation and tied the game with a power-play marker of their own.

After moving the puck around the outside, Garrett Kuklica set up Brody Moffatt for a perfect one timer from the left point and the Flyers’ assistant captain made no mistake in scoring his 13th of the season. Gino Lucia drew the second assist on the goal which came 3:34 into the period.

Despite both clubs getting some chances the rest of the way, the game was headed to overtime knotted up at a goal a piece.

Just as the buzzer sounded to end the third period, Winkler defenseman Caydon Meyer was assessed a five minute cross checking penalty which allowed Neepawa to play the entire overtime period on the man-advantage.

Winkler managed to kill off the first three minutes over the penalty before the Natives took a penalty of their own, and the rest of overtime would be played 3-on-3. Just moments after a failed Winkler scoring chance, the Natives rushed the puck back into the Flyers end where the puck kicked out to Tanner Robin who picked the far corner on Riley Morgan to give Neepawa the 2-1 victory with just 32 seconds left on the clock.

Morgan made 29 saves in the game as the Natives outshot the Flyers 31-30. Both teams were 1-for-5 on the power-play.

The Flyers (18-20-4), who are 5-2-1 in their last eight games will conclude their five game road trip on Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Puck drop at the Bell/MTS Iceplex goes at 7pm with Matt Friesen’s pregame show on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 6:55pm.

GAME STATS