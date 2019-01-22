Flyers Fail To Solve Link



It was a night to forget for the Winkler Flyers on Tuesday, as the club fell 8-0 to the Winnipeg Blues in their fifth straight game away from home. Winkler outshot the Blues 45-25 overall but were sunk by a lack of execution at both ends of the ice.

Tuesday’s game was the fourth of six meetings against Winnipeg, with the previous three contests being very tight affairs. All three games had been decided in overtime or a shootout with Winkler coming out on the right end in two of them.

The Blues got the upper hand early in this one as Braeden Binda put the home team on the board first before the game was four minutes old. Binda then doubled Winnipeg’s lead on the power-play later in the period and another goal a few minutes later gave the Blues a 3-0 first period lead.

The Flyers, who outshot the Blues 14-9 in the opening period had steady pressure around the Winnipeg net for much of the second. Just after a failed Winkler power-play the Blues moved in front 4-0 and tacked on one more in the final minute and carried a 5-0 lead into the third despite being outshot 29-18 by Winkler.

The third period followed the same script as Winkler outshot Winnipeg 16-7 in the final frame but it was the Blues who would add three more goals, including two on the power-play.

Riley Morgan took the loss allowing seven goals on 23 shots. Call up and Winkler native Malachi Klassen made his MJHL debut in relief. The Flyers outshot Winnipeg 45-25 overall and went 0-for-6 on the power-play and 2-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will return home for a pair of weekend games against the Swan Valley Stampeders. Both games on Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30pm and can be viewed live on www.hockeytv.com

NOTE: Flyers goaltender Britt League missed his second straight game due to injury and defenseman Caydon Meyer missed the game due to a one game suspension received after a cross checking penalty vs Neepawa on January 19th.





