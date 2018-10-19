Flyers Make Moves On The Blueline

The Winkler Flyers have traded defenseman Matt Boren (99) to the Thief River Falls Norskies (SIJHL) for future considerations (PDF). In a separate move, Winkler also signed defenseman Caydon Meyer (00) who started the year with the Springfield Jr. Blues (NAHL).

Boren, who hails from Devil’s Lake, North Dakota suited up in five games for the Flyers this season and failed to record a point.

Meyer is a 5’11”, 185lbs defenseman from Woodbury, Minnesota and played eight games with Springfield.

"Caydon is a puck moving defenseman with decent size, he moves the puck well and will add depth to our back end," said Flyers General Manager Ken Pearson.

The Flyers would like to welcome Caydon and his family to the Flyers organization and would like to wish Matt all the best with the Norskies.