Mavs Take Series Opener



The Morris Mavericks and Carman Cougars got their Zone 4 High School Hockey League playoff series started on Tuesday night.

Mavericks 8 Cougars 0

Ryan Coulombe stopped all 10 shots he faced as the Mavericks defeated the Carman Cougars 8-0 in Morris in game one of their best-of-three quarterfinal. Justin Keck and Jeremy Collette scored two goals each. Maxime Collette had a four point night with a goal and three assists. Lucas Siemens, Samuel Hicks and Mason French also scored for the Mavericks who led 2-0 and 6-0 at the period breaks. Cougars goaltender Kaden Hiebert faced 55 shots. Game two goes tonight in Carman.