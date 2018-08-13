Mohawks Win Provincial Championship Banner

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Morden Mohawks are Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial Senior AA champions.

The reigning Border Baseball League champions reeled off five straight wins this past weekend in Neepawa.

The Mohawks defeated the host Cubs 6-3 in their round robin opener Friday night and beat the Brandon Cardinals 13-5 and the Hamiota Red Sox 18-8 on Saturday.

Morden edged the 2017 provincial champion Boissevain Centennials 2-1 in the semifinals Sunday morning and then outscored Hamiota 3-2 in the provincial final.

 

Clayton Dreger asked Mohawks manager Brent Laverty how it felt to win the provincial championship banner

 

Monday, August 13th

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 2 Gary 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City 3 Toronto 1
Detroit 9 Chicago 5
Oakland 7 Seattle 6
National League
St. Louis 7 Washington 6
San Francisco 5 Los Angeles 2
1st game: Atlanta 9 Miami 1 
2nd game: Atlanta 6 Miami 1
Interleague
Texas 5 Arizona 3
N.Y.  Mets 8 N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Angels 6 San Diego 3 (10 innings)

Tuesday, August 14th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
1st Division
Winkler Storm vs Bandits FC
@ Wpg, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
SC Hurricanes vs Frozen Water
@ Wpg, 8 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Gary, 7:10 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Tampa Bay at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

