Mohawks Win Provincial Championship Banner



The Morden Mohawks are Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial Senior AA champions.

The reigning Border Baseball League champions reeled off five straight wins this past weekend in Neepawa.

The Mohawks defeated the host Cubs 6-3 in their round robin opener Friday night and beat the Brandon Cardinals 13-5 and the Hamiota Red Sox 18-8 on Saturday.

Morden edged the 2017 provincial champion Boissevain Centennials 2-1 in the semifinals Sunday morning and then outscored Hamiota 3-2 in the provincial final.

