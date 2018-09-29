Slow Start Hurts Flyers In Loss To Pistons

The Winkler Flyers lost for the first time in regulation on Friday night, falling 6-2 to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. After stumbling through the first two periods, the Orange and Black played much better in the third but could not quite dig out of the hole they created for themselves at the end.

Less than 24 hours after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Winnipeg, the Flyers welcomed a Steinbach Pistons club that was still hungry for their first win of the season and were six days removed from their last game.

The Flyers were on their heels early and saw the Pistons open the scoring on the power-play, 10:46 into the opening period. Just a few minutes later, Steinbach increased their lead to 2-0 during a goal mouth scramble. Despite giving up the first two goals of the game, Winkler goaltender Aaron Brunn had a good first period as the Flyers trailed by only two goals being outshot 20-9 in the first 20 minutes of play.

Much like their game in Winnipeg the night before, the Flyers failed to get things going in the second period due to penalty trouble. Thanks to five second period power-plays, Steinbach would keep the momentum and add two more goals to take a 4-0 lead into the third.

After giving up another one to start the third, Winkler finally got on the board with a power-play goal of their own. Just before the nine minute mark of the period, newcomer Jesse Korytko jumped on a loose puck in front of the net and scored his first Flyers’ goal, cutting Steinbach’s lead to 5-1.

Erik Dahl then pulled Winkler to within three goals when his booming slap shot from the point sailed past Steinbach netminder Matthew Radomsky for his second goal of the year.

The Flyers, who played their best hockey of the night in the final period came close a number of times in the final few moments with a couple of late power-plays. However, Steinbach added their sixth goal of the night with Brunn on the bench in favour of the extra attacker and the Flyers would taste defeat for the first time in regulation.

Aaron Brunn (1-1-0) took the loss making 38 saves on 43 shots as Steinbach outshot Winkler 44-29 overall. It was a penalty filled affair as Winkler went 1-for-9 on the power-play and 7-for-9 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler (2-1-1) will host the Selkirk Steelers in their next game on Tuesday, October 2nd. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30pm with advance tickets available at the Winkler Coop Gas Bar, Petro Canada Gas Bar or at the door prior to the game. You can also live stream the game on www.hockeytv.com

FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS