Slow Start Hurts Flyers In Loss To Pistons

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Winkler Flyers lost for the first time in regulation on Friday night, falling 6-2 to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. After stumbling through the first two periods, the Orange and Black played much better in the third but could not quite dig out of the hole they created for themselves at the end.

Less than 24 hours after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision in Winnipeg, the Flyers welcomed a Steinbach Pistons club that was still hungry for their first win of the season and were six days removed from their last game.

The Flyers were on their heels early and saw the Pistons open the scoring on the power-play, 10:46 into the opening period. Just a few minutes later, Steinbach increased their lead to 2-0 during a goal mouth scramble. Despite giving up the first two goals of the game, Winkler goaltender Aaron Brunn had a good first period as the Flyers trailed by only two goals being outshot 20-9 in the first 20 minutes of play.

Much like their game in Winnipeg the night before, the Flyers failed to get things going in the second period due to penalty trouble. Thanks to five second period power-plays, Steinbach would keep the momentum and add two more goals to take a 4-0 lead into the third.

After giving up another one to start the third, Winkler finally got on the board with a power-play goal of their own. Just before the nine minute mark of the period, newcomer Jesse Korytko jumped on a loose puck in front of the net and scored his first Flyers’ goal, cutting Steinbach’s lead to 5-1.

Erik Dahl then pulled Winkler to within three goals when his booming slap shot from the point sailed past Steinbach netminder Matthew Radomsky for his second goal of the year.

The Flyers, who played their best hockey of the night in the final period came close a number of times in the final few moments with a couple of late power-plays. However, Steinbach added their sixth goal of the night with Brunn on the bench in favour of the extra attacker and the Flyers would taste defeat for the first time in regulation.

Aaron Brunn (1-1-0) took the loss making 38 saves on 43 shots as Steinbach outshot Winkler 44-29 overall. It was a penalty filled affair as Winkler went 1-for-9 on the power-play and 7-for-9 on the penalty-kill.

Winkler (2-1-1) will host the Selkirk Steelers in their next game on Tuesday, October 2nd. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30pm with advance tickets available at the Winkler Coop Gas Bar, Petro Canada Gas Bar or at the door prior to the game. You can also live stream the game on www.hockeytv.com

FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Slow Start Hurts Flyers In Loss To Pistons

The Winkler Flyers lost for the first time in regulation on Friday night, falling 6-2 to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. After stumbling through the first two periods, the Orange and Black played…

Sportsbeat

The 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season begins this weekend. Pembina Valley Hawks head coach Shanley Peters will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35…

Flyers Suffer OT Loss to Blues

The Flyers let a point slip through their fingers on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Blues in their third game of the regular season. Leading by two goals late, the Flyers…

Drop the Puck

The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend. "We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are…

The Flyers Report

Winkler recorded a pair of wins over the Neepawa Natives last weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer playoffs begin next week. Morden Thunder girls coach Tyler Sloan will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Off the Tee

The 16th Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Monday night at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club. 2018 inductees Greg Holden, Al Scott and Steve Bannatyne will join Clayton Dreger…

Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-14 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory at the Yellowhead Centre

Goaltender Riley Morgan made 48 saves and stopped all three Neepawa skaters in the shootout as the Winkler Flyers downed the Natives 4-3 for the second straight night. It was a game of highs and lows…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, September 28th

CFL
Calgary 38 Toronto 16

MJHL
Steinbach 6 Winkler 2
Portage 4 OCN 3
Selkirk 3 Dauphin 2

MMJHL
Transcona 4 Pembina Valley 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 3 Wpg Bruins 1
Yellowhead 4 Central Plains 2
Wpg Thrashers 4 Eastman 1
Brandon 6 Norman 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 6
Houston 2 Baltimore 1
New York 11 Boston 6
Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6
Los Angeles 8 Oakland 5
Seattle 12 Texas 6
1st game: Minnesota 2 Chicago 1 
2nd game: Minnesota 12 Chicago 4
National League
Chicago 8 St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 2
Miami 8 New York 1
Colorado 5 Washington 2
San Diego 3 Arizona 2 (15 innings)
Los Angeles 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Detroit 5

Saturday, September 29th

CFL
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
B.C. at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Morden, 5:15 p.m.
Central Plains vs Wpg Wild
@ Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Southwest at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon vs Parkland @ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Bruins at Wpg Thrashers, 3:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at OCN, 7 p.m.
Neepawa at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Waywayseecappo, 7 p.m.
Dauphin at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, d/h 3:05 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 12:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login