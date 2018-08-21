South Central Grabs 18U AAA Silver

Details
Category: Local Sports

Despite arriving as the last-minute substitute for Manitoba, South Central put in a strong showing at the Western Canada 18U AAA Baseball Championship in North Vancouver. South Central made it to the finals against the Coquitlam Redlegs, but lost in the championship to settle for silver.

South Central placed 3rd at the provincial tournament in the last weekend of July, falling to the eventual tournament champion Bonivital. Pembina Hills was set to be the Manitoba representative at the Westerns as they were the provincial runners-up. However, many of their players also played for the Midget AA Portage Pirates, who were set to compete at the Western Canada AA Championships in La Broquerie this past weekend. With so many players unavailable from that squad, South Central was tapped to take their place at the tournament.

Brent Unrau, head coach of South Central, noted that given these circumstances, "to be one of the top two teams is a pretty respectable finish. It's a pretty high calibre of ball." Unrau also noted the mix of experience in his squad as a key obstacle at the outset of the tournament, with some players having played lots in inter-provincial competition, while others had never played outside Manitoba.

Even South Central had some difficulty assembling a team for the competition, losing players to other commitments. The team was able to rely on pick-ups from other teams to supplement the roster. In addition, three of the players had come directly from the Canada Cup championship in Moncton that had wrapped up two days before the start of the Westerns, leaving them little time to reset before the competition. Unrau appaluded the commitment of his players. "Kids gotta love baseball," Unrau admired. "Some of the kids are playing on five different teams."

South Central opened the tournament with a 9-3 at the hands of the eventual champion Coquitlam. This loss meant that the team had to win out in the rest of the round robin play to have a shot at the finals. That's exactly what the team did, as they gutted out two narrow wins against the Saskatoon Giants and the Calgary Dinos Black, before winning a lopsided 11-1 decision against the host North Shore Twins.

This win set them up with another tilt against the Redlegs, but South Central ran out of gas in the final, as they were unable to muster up a run in a 7-0 final loss.

Coach Unrau claims the key to the silver medal was the team's quick bonding with new members and players assuming new roles. "The group was a really cohesive group," he observed, noting that some of the players were competing against each other on other teams not that long ago.

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Sportsbeat

CFAM: Team Manitoba finished in 8th place at the 2018 Canada Cup Baseball Championship in Moncton. Catcher Isaiah Letkeman of Altona will join Nolan Kehler on Sportsbeat, which airs Wednesdays at…

South Central Grabs 18U AAA Silver

Despite arriving as the last-minute substitute for Manitoba, South Central put in a strong showing at the Western Canada 18U AAA Baseball Championship in North Vancouver. South Central made it to the…

South Central 15U AAA's Looking to Rebound at Nationals

It wasn't the finish the South Central 15U AAA squad had envisioned for their own tournament, but their season is far from over. Coming off the provincial in St. James two weekends ago, South Central…

Off the Tee

The 99th Players Cup wrapped this past weekend at the Southwood Golf Club in Winnipeg. Tournament director Adam Boge will join Nolan Kehler on Off the Tee, which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. and 5:20…

Border All-Stars Capture Senior Westerns Title

The Border All-Stars rallied together as a team of random members to capture the Western Canada Senior AA Baseball Championship this past Sunday in Moose Jaw. Because of outside factors, the…

The Bombers Report

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers saw their three game winning streak come to an end against the Ottawa RedBlacks. Head coach Mike O'Shea and linebacker Adam Bighill join Nolan Kehler on The Bombers Report,…

Western Canada 15U AAA Championship

The Western Canada 15U AAA Baseball Championship takes place this weekend in Winkler. South Central is the host team with the North Winnipeg Pirates and Winnipeg South Chiefs also representing…

The Border Baseball League Report

Morden took the opening game of the Border Baseball League final over the Baldur Regals in decisive fashion. Mohawks outfielder Chris Moffat and Regals third baseman Darrick Jones will join Nolan…

Sportsbeat

The 2018 Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada Players Cup tees off Thursday at Southwood Golf Club in Winnipeg. Southwood head professional Andrew Steep will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat, which airs…

Long Ball Powers Morden to Game 1 Win

After winning the provincial Senior AA baseball championship this past weekend, the Morden Mohawks are showing no signs of slowing down. Five Morden players combined for six homers as the home squad…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, August 21st

American Baseball Association
Wichita 4 Winnipeg 3

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 8 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6 Boston 3
Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5 Chicago 2
Oakland 6 Texas 0
Houston 3 Seattle 2
National League
Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 10 Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 7
San Diego 4 Colorado 3
St. Louis 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Detroit 2 Chicago 1
N.Y. Yankees 2 Miami 1 (12 innings)
Arizona 5 L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday, August 22nd

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at Toronto, 11:37 a.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at New York, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login