The Special Olympics National Summer Games took place in Antigonish, N.S. from July 31 to Aug. 4 at St. Francis Xavier University.

More than 70 Manitoba athletes travelled to the town of just over 4,000 people to compete in a number of different sports.

Golden West Radio's Nolan Kehler spoke to Colleen Lowdon-Bula, the manager of sport development and training for Team Manitoba.