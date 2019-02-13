Labelle Frustrates Flyers Offence

Details
Category: Local Sports


Despite outshooting their opponent 41-19, the Winkler Flyers dropped an important 3-1 decision to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Tuesday night. Two short-handed goals by Wayway proved to be the difference as the Flyers slipped out of a playoff spot thanks to their fourth loss in a row.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Flyers and Wolverines had a share of the final playoff spot in the MJHL standings with Wayway having played two fewer games. Wolverines goaltender Isaac Labelle was near unbeatable on Tuesday as the Flyers generated a significant number of scoring chances but managed to beat him only once.

Wayway opened the scoring just before the six minute mark of the first period with a short-handed goal by forward Brandon Lawson. During that same Winkler power-play Eric Fawkes scored his 11th of the season to pull Winkler even. Colton Friesen and Caydon Meyer assisted on Fawkes’s second goal in as many games. The assist also increased Friesen’s point streak to three games.

With 4:29 left in the period, the Wolverines scored again to retake the lead and the Flyers trailed 2-1 after the first 20 minutes despite leading on the shot clock 13-8.

Special Teams was a dark spot for the Flyers in the game as they failed take advantage of a number of power-plays in the second period. Then with 90 seconds left before intermission, the Wolverines scored their second short-handed goal of the game and took their 3-1 lead into the third.

The Flyers spent the bulk of the third period in the Wolverines’ zone, but once again Isaac Labelle would shut the door on the Winkler offence and the Wolverines would win the game 3-1 despite being outshot 41-19.

Riley Morgan took the loss for Winkler, making 16 saves on the 19 shots that he faced. Winkler went 1-for-7 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will return to action this weekend with a pair of home games against Selkirk and Winnipeg. Puck drop for both games is 7:30pm. You can also watch them both online with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com

FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS

The Flyers Report

Winkler has seven games left in the regular season schedule and the Orange & Black are two points out of a playoff spot. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which…

Tigers, Mustangs & Mavs Move Into Round Two

The Pembina Tigers, Prairie Mountain Mustangs and Morris Mavericks have advanced to the Zone 4 High School Hockey League semifinals after sweeping their respective best-of-three quarterfinal series…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Carman Cougars dropped an 8-0 decision to the Morris Mavericks in game one of their Zone 4 High School Hockey League opening round series. Cougars coach Darrell Ens will join Clayton Dreger on…

Labelle Frustrates Flyers Offence

Despite outshooting their opponent 41-19, the Winkler Flyers dropped an important 3-1 decision to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Tuesday night. Two short-handed goals by Wayway proved to…

Mavs Take Series Opener

The Morris Mavericks and Carman Cougars got their Zone 4 High School Hockey League playoff series started on Tuesday night. Mavericks 8 Cougars 0Ryan Coulombe stopped all 10 shots he faced as the…

This Week in Curling

The Viterra Provincial Men's Curling Championship wrapped up Sunday at Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden. 2019 champions Reid Carruthers, Mike McEwen, Derek Samagalski and Colin Hodgson will join…

Zodiacs, Mustangs & Tigers Win Playoff Openers

The Zone 4 High School Hockey League’s best-of-three quarterfinals got underway Monday. Zodiacs 3 Trojans 1Arlen Peters scored twice and drew an assist on Luc Ens’ power play goal which turned out to…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley has clinched a playoff spot. Co-coach Jeff Andrews will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950 photo courtesy Tracy…

Carruthers, McEwen, Samagalski & Hodgson Win Viterra Championship

As opposing skips, they faced each other four times over the last four years in the final of the Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship with each winning the Purple Heart twice. Now as teammates Reid…

Flyers Lose Another Close One In Wayway

The Winkler Flyers dropped their third straight one goal game on Sunday night, falling 3-2 to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines to conclude their three game weekend road trip. Eric Fawkes and Colton…

Thursday, February 14th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Girls Basketball
St. John's Ravenscourt 43 NPC 35

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Garden Valley 3 PCI 1
(Zodiacs lead best of 3 quarterfinal 2-0)

MFMHL
Wpg Avros 3 Pembina Valley 2 (OT)
(1st game in best of 5 quarterfinals)

MJHL
Virden 5 Portage 4

SEMHL
Morden at Altona, 8 p.m.
(Maroons lead best of 5 quarterfinal 1-0)

NHL
Colorado 4 Winnipeg 1
Florida 3 Calgary 2 (SO) 
N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 0
Tampa Bay 6 Dallas 0 
Detroit 3 Ottawa 2
Nashville 3 Montreal 1
Chicago 5 New Jersey 2
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Orlando 127 Charlotte 89
New York 106 Atlanta 91
New Orleans 131 Oklahoma City 122

Friday, February 15th

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Notre Dame at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
(best of 5 series tied 1-1)

MJHL
Selkirk at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Steinbach at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Wpg Blues, 7 p.m.
Portage at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Waywayseecappo at OCN, 7 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs St. James
@ Morris, 7 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Avros
@ Morden, 8 p.m.
(Avros lead best of 5 quarterfinal 1-0)

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers vs Eastman
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Chicago
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

