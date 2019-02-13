Labelle Frustrates Flyers Offence



Despite outshooting their opponent 41-19, the Winkler Flyers dropped an important 3-1 decision to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Tuesday night. Two short-handed goals by Wayway proved to be the difference as the Flyers slipped out of a playoff spot thanks to their fourth loss in a row.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Flyers and Wolverines had a share of the final playoff spot in the MJHL standings with Wayway having played two fewer games. Wolverines goaltender Isaac Labelle was near unbeatable on Tuesday as the Flyers generated a significant number of scoring chances but managed to beat him only once.

Wayway opened the scoring just before the six minute mark of the first period with a short-handed goal by forward Brandon Lawson. During that same Winkler power-play Eric Fawkes scored his 11th of the season to pull Winkler even. Colton Friesen and Caydon Meyer assisted on Fawkes’s second goal in as many games. The assist also increased Friesen’s point streak to three games.

With 4:29 left in the period, the Wolverines scored again to retake the lead and the Flyers trailed 2-1 after the first 20 minutes despite leading on the shot clock 13-8.

Special Teams was a dark spot for the Flyers in the game as they failed take advantage of a number of power-plays in the second period. Then with 90 seconds left before intermission, the Wolverines scored their second short-handed goal of the game and took their 3-1 lead into the third.

The Flyers spent the bulk of the third period in the Wolverines’ zone, but once again Isaac Labelle would shut the door on the Winkler offence and the Wolverines would win the game 3-1 despite being outshot 41-19.

Riley Morgan took the loss for Winkler, making 16 saves on the 19 shots that he faced. Winkler went 1-for-7 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will return to action this weekend with a pair of home games against Selkirk and Winnipeg. Puck drop for both games is 7:30pm.

