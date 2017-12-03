Winkler Stumbles At Home



Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while seeing their four game winning streak come to an end.

After a very successful four game road trip, the Flyers returned home looking to increase their lead atop the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Standings. But with Coltyn Bates, Mitch Dyck, Everett Bestland and Brody Moffatt all not available due to injury, the Flyers were forced to start the game with just 16 skaters.

It was a good enough start for the Flyers as they opened the scoring for the fifth straight game. With 4:33 left in the first period, Weiland Parrish redirected in his 13th of the season on the power-play to give Winkler a 1-0 lead. Nolan McGuire and Collin Caulfield picked up the assists as Parrish increased his point streak to six games.

The Kings tied the game nearly seven minutes into the second and with 5:16 left in the period they took their first lead of the night on the power-play. Winkler continued to generate chance after chance and let a golden opportunity slip away early in the third when they failed to capitalize on a lengthy 5-on-3 power-play.

Just minutes later, Dauphin extended their lead to 3-1 with their second power-play goal of the game. The bounces continued to go Dauphin’s way in the third as the visitors took a 4-1 lead with just over six minutes left thanks to their third power-play goal. It was an uncharacteristically off night for the Winkler penalty-kill who entered the night with the league’s best statistics in that category.

Troy Martyniuk took the loss, making 24 saves. Winkler outshot Dauphin 31-28. Winkler was 1-for-5 on the power-play and 2-for-5 on the penalty-kill.

Despite the loss, the Flyers remain in first place in the MJHL Standings at the halfway mark of the regular season. Through the first 30 games of their 60 game regular season schedule, the Flyers have a record of 21-9.

Winkler will host the Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night in their next game. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST STAR – D RILEY SHAMRAY (DAUPHIN)

2ND STAR – F DANY PION (DAUPHIN)

3RD STAR – F WILL BLAKE (WINKLER)

