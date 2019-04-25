Mental Health Week- May 6-12

After six straight days of 24/7 police presence at a local hospital, and a $19,000 bill for overtime, the City of Winkler is advocating for changes to the Mental Health Act.police carWinkler Mayor Martin Harder says more communities have already expressed interest in co-sponsoring the resolution advocating the RHA to provide security staff to deal with patients arrested under the Mental Health Act.

The incident and the exorbitant bill is the result of a contentious aspect of the Mental Health Act that requires police stay with individuals who are brought in for an involuntary mental health examination and are in danger of harming themselves and others.

"According to the act you cannot leave the patient unattended," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder explains, adding it's been an issue for over a decade.

And while some health facilities employ security personnel and secure rooms to house individuals, Boundary Trails Health Centre does not. "Therefore it was a requirement of the Winkler Police Service to be there 24 hours a day, for not one but two officers, six days in a row."

Harder says the bill, which was sent to the Regional Health Authority, hasn't been paid. In the meantime, council has drafted a resolution on the matter to AMM (Association of Manitoba Municipalities). Harder says more communities have already expressed interest in co-sponsoring the resolution advocating the RHA to provide security staff to deal with patients arrested under the act.

However, he notes many rural municipalities wouldn't experience the same issue because the bill would be sent to the RCMP. "It's not fair for the City of Winkler, who pays for their own police force, to deal with the RHA and the results of the Mental Health Act," Harder says.

