A Third Candidate For Town of Morris Mayor

A third candidate is in the running for Town of Morris mayor this year.

David Smith is a long-time resident and businessman who served on council from 2006-2010.

"The reason I'm running is because I see the potential in Morris, and for its growth and for expansion of its population, and to make Morris a better place," he said.

Smith adds he was also encouraged by some business leaders, and believes he can offer a different perspective and world view.

"I was also involved in the community in the sense of building buildings in the commercial development, or several commercial areas in Morris... I wouldn't be building buildings unless I thought there was potential," he said.

Smith feels now is the right time for him to run for the position.

"It's the right time to make the move and to do this," said Smith. "I'm well entrenched in the area and working on different economic development in the area, encouraging young entrepreneurs to step forward," he said.

"The primary reason for running is to make our place a better place to live, that we have vision - to inspire that among the population, and move forward with it," he added.

Smith wants to encourage businesses to consider locating to Morris, and to market the community as a good place to be.

"I do have a lot of connections in different places that we can make that happen," he said.

This will be the first election for mayor of Morris in over a decade. The other two candidates include Scott Crick and current mayor Gavin van der Linde.

"I think each one of the candidates are good people and they'll have a bit different platforms of achieving goals, so the public has the opportunity to chose from it, so it's a very good thing."

He was asked what his message to the voters is.

"Where we are in life, and with our life experience and different places that we have been, we want to serve the people of Morris and help them to prosper in our area and feel really at home in this area. I don't feel entitled to the position but I'm just there to serve, and that's what I want to do," said Smith.