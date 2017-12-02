Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employers Award In Manitoba

Acknowledged for their innovation and education Access Credit Union (ACU) has once again earned the title one of Manitoba's Top Employers.

The 12th Manitoba's Top Employers Competition, organized by the Editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, recognize employers for their working conditions, stability, benefits, flexibility, and community involvement.

ACU CEO and President Larry Davey says with credit unions come together to form ACU they've been able to obtain the highest level of service for their employees and members.

"By coming together we've had the scale that has allowed us to obtain that level. We've been able to focus on not only compensation and benefits, but we've been able to focus the staff on ongoing training and continuous education."

With that level of training they've been able to offer a level of expertise and knowledge to their members, says Davey, adding this environment is largely responsible for the attraction to working at Access.

The level of service has also created a connection with the community.

"Part of our environment is we want staff to go out into the community and help. Access is certainly known for its financial support of the community, it's also a part where we want the right people to take it out there so they're part of the sustainability of our community."

Davey says Access strives to become the best financial service provider in Southern Manitoba.