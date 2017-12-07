Winkler and Morden Vets Collect Food For Homeless Pets During the Holiday Season, it’s important not to forget our furry friends. Morden and Winkler Vet Clinics are working with the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, taking part in the Annual Pet…

Genesis House Taking First Steps In The Fight Against Domestic Violence Community members in Social Services were invited by Genesis House to view the documentary ‘A Better Man’ and discuss the current situation of domestic violence. In response to 16 Days of Activism On…

'Advertising To A Thief': Police Remind Residents To Lock Doors During Holiday Season Altona's Police Chief Perry Batchelor said the giving season can attract unwanted attention to your home. "Certainly at Christmas time lock up your houses, lock up your garage," said Batchelor. "If…

Work On Altona Lagoon Expansion Nearing Completion A major component of Altona's wastewater expansion project is almost finished. Over the past few weeks, crews have been installing a force main line that runs directly from the Bunge Canada plant to…

Morden Adding New Development Alongside Golf Course The City of Morden continues to expand in all directions, including new residential lots to the north and west. City council recently made over 20 new lots available by re-zoning community reserve…

Valley Ag Society Looking Ahead To 2018 Stampede Grounds Events The Valley Ag Society, made up of 12 board members, held its annual general meeting last week at the Morris Multiplex. Donna Edel, vice president of the Valley Ag Society, said the main topics…

Accident In Winkler Thursday Evening Emergency crews responded to a accident at the intersection of Hwy 14 and 32 this evening. Story will update as more information becomes available.

Premier Says Manitoba Improved, But Still Long Way To Go Premier Brian Pallister delivered his State of the Province speech to roughly 1,300 business community members today at a luncheon hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. The main topics…

Winkler Residents Help Pack And Deliver Hundreds Of Christmas Hampers (VIDEO) An army of volunteers delivered 340 hampers Wednesday through the Winkler and District Christmas Cheerboard. Cheerboard Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator, Kim Ewert said pulling off the collection,…

Rosenort Credit Union Posts "Whopping" Growth, Three Times Provincial Average The Rosenort Credit Union continues to see record-breaking growth. At this year's AGM, the organization celebrated a "whopping" 17.9 percent growth, more than three times the provincial average.…

Two Caisse Populaires Closing In RM Of Montcalm A decision by Caisse Financial Group to close eight of its 27 branches in Manitoba is bad news for ratepayers in the RM of Montcalm. Caisse Populaires in St. Joseph and Letellier are scheduled to be…

Morris Hockey Team To Represent Manitoba In Canada's Capital A Morris-based hockey team will hit the ice in the nation's capital later this month in a special Canada 150 tournament. The Red River Wild Pee Wee team have been chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill…

Altona Police Investigating Mall Break-Ins Altona Police are investigating a break and enter into the Altona Mall overnight on Wednesday. Thieves gained entry into the Flower Shop, the Mall Diner, and the Mall administration office, stealing…

City Of Morden Adds Fines To Encourage Efficient Waste Disposal A new by-law in Morden would add fines to help reduce the amount of compost and recycling going to the landfill. Fines include $150 for placing material into a container not marked for that type of…