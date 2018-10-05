Emergency crews including the Winkler Fire Department were called to an accident around 10:00 a.m on Roblin Blvd. Friday morning.

Police say a westbound vehicle on Roblin Boulevard collided with an unattended, legally parked vehicle near the Parkland School. The lone occupant of the westbound vehicle was transported by ambulance to the Boundary Trails Health Centre.

While the reason for the collision is not clear, police say alcohol, speed and distracted driving are not considered factors.

"Information that we have at this time indicates that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency just prior to the collision," Chief Ryan Hunt explains.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.