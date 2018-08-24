UPDATE: Accident On 1st St. In Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Police Service reports a vehicle was travelling southbound on 1st St. and attempted to cross the intersection at Norquay Dr when they hit a westbound vehicle on Norquay.

Minor injuries were reported, with one person sent to hospital as a precaution.

No charges were laid.

Emergency crews responded to what appears to be a two-vehicle collision on 1st in Winkler Friday.

Winkler Police Service, along with Winkler Fire Department were on scene at 11:30 a.m.

No other details are known at this time.