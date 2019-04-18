A lifetime of service was honoured Thursday night as Melvin Klassen was recognized as the 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce.

Following a 34 year career in education, Klassen spent 16 years as the mayor of Altona. He is also one of four founders of Altona Minor Baseball, served 16 years president of the Altona Credit Union Board of Directors and 6 years as a director with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

"I appreciate that the community has allowed me to work with them. Altona has just been a super place for my family and myself to settle into," said Klassen. "We've always appreciated the support that we've received, the fact that they trusted me to work on these various committees. That's been very important to me and very satisfying."

He added it is the people that have been his favourite part of serving the community for all these years.

"There are so many people willing to work to make the community better...the fact that the people always want to do what's best for the community, no one is in there just for themselves," noted Klassen. "We didn't always necessarily agree how to get there, but once we decided the route we're going to go, that's what happened and the community has always been so supportive of that."

The 2018 Volunteer of the Year was also recognized at Thursday's banquet.

Ben Dueck has a legacy of service under his belt, including terms of the board of directors for Gardens on Tenth and Access Credit Union. In addition, he played a role in the creation of Access Field and continues to help with day Ben Dueck, 2018 Volunteer of the Year. to day maintenance of the facility.

"At first I couldn't believe it," he said upon first hearing news of the recognition, noting in his mind there were so many other people that should've have been honoured before him. "But I'm glad to be a representative of the many many volunteers that we have in our community. It's a real asset to our community."

Dueck added volunteering has been a way for him to give back to a community that has been so good to him, noting what better way is there to meet great people and being involved.

He offered this encouragement to those looking to serve.

"Step forward and don't cheat yourself. It's very rewarding and you can help in so many different ways. You can get involved only to the extent that you want to, it's your free time so do what you can."

When asked what rewards he's reaped from his years of volunteering, Dueck said "A host of very great friends."

Taking home the Youth Recognition Award was Josie Yan.

Yan moved to Altona from Winnipeg about three years ago and dedicates her time to giving back to the community through various means. Not only is she Student Council President at W.C. Miller Collegiate, co-chair of the 2019 grad committee and a member of the school's youth in philanthropy committee, Yan is also the youth representative on Altona Town Council.

"When I got here first in grade nine I felt very alone, but it didn't take me long to feel how warm and welcoming everyone was at the school and the community in general. It's just great to give back to what I experienced," she said.

On top of all of these extra-curriculars, Yan also works at the local family business. She says it is a continuous effort to balance her commitment to the community with family responsibility.

As for what she'd say to other young people looking to impact their community, Yan feels it's the little things that make a difference.

"I would just say, look at what you've experienced and say 'I don't have to necessarily give back in these great big ways', you don't have to be the leader of some club. It's the little things that count and it's the little things that will make you appreciate life and your community."

Josie Yan, 2018 Youth of the Year.