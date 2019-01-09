Altona Looking At Options For Industrial Park Expansion

The Town of Altona continues to look at all the options on expanding its industrial park.

There are only six empty lots remaining in the town's manufacturing quarter, but at this point, there is no concrete plan on where to expand.

The town has looked at stretching the area further north of town and has considered the idea of crossing Highway 30 to the east.

Any expansion, however, would require the town to acquire additional property from local landowners.

"We realize the value of looking further ahead, so we're actively planning for that and we've begun some discussions, but it would be premature to go too far down that road, but that is an active part of our planning," said Mayor Al Friesen.

Expanding the Altona Industrial Park has been on the books for several years, but very little progress has been made so far.

Friesen was asked if town council feels some urgency on this issue

"We do have some lots available in our current industrial park. So we need to acquire land, we need to plan. Those things all take time, so if someone were to say they would like to do something, well, then we're not entirely ready yet."

Friesen added council needs to plan carefully and not hurry since the decisions they make will have an impact decades downs the road.