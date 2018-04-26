Altona Police Arrest 4 Children, Truck Stolen From Letellier

Three youth, ages 15 and younger, have been charged in relation to trespassing and theft.

At about 3 am on Wednesday, Altona Police officers on patrol observed a group of kids on bikes near 1st Street and 3rd Ave SE in Altona.

The children ran away and left their bikes on the street when police turned their vehicle around in an attempt to speak with them.

Police located the children, who were hiding in bushes on private property nearby. The four youth are between the ages of 10-15.

Officers then received calls regarding vehicles being entered into and bikes being stolen. A pickup truck from the Letellier area was also reported stolen.

The stolen truck was found at an address on Center Ave in Altona, and it's believed this vehicle is how the kids got to Altona.

As a result, one Dominion City female youth was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and Trespass by Night. One male and one female youth from Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation Reserve have also been charged with Theft Under $5,000, Trespass by Night and Breach of Probation.

The child under 12 will not be charged due to her age. The children were released to their caregivers on a promise to appear in court.

The investigation is ongoing with further charges expected.

Altona Police reminds residents to lock up homes, vehicles, sheds, and bikes.