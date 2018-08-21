Banned From Restaurant, Local Man Arrested After Weekend Assault

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

A 29-year-old male, banned from Tim Hortons in Morden, was arrested for assault after an incident at the restaurant this weekend.

Around 2:00 AM, on August 18, an off-duty police officer arrested the individual at the Tim Hortons in Morden after the 29-year-old male attended the restaurant intoxicated and started creating a disturbance inside. Witnesses indicate that the accused hit another individual in the face over a disagreement and a civilian stepped in to help.

The male was intoxicated and was arrested for assault however, the victim did not wish to proceed with charges. The male was lodged in cells overnight and released in the morning when sober.

It was determined that the male was currently on an order banning him from attending Tim Hortons both in Winkler and Morden for a period of a year, due to a similar incident. As a result, the male was issued a ticket under the Petty Trespass Act for Trespass on Private Property. The offence carries a fine of $113.00.

Police dealt with another disturbance at a Morden business over the weekend, resulting in a 22-year-old man from La Broquerie facing charges after punching a victim in Morden.

On August 19, Morden Police were monitoring a crowd in the parking lot of Rock's Bar & Grill when one individual was seen running towards the group and punching a man in the back of the head before fleeing.

The suspect was pursued and caught by a civilian a short distance away and apprehended by police. The suspect was arrested for assault, and explained he had become upset after an incident inside the bar.

Police say the victim received a cut to his forehead when he fell to the pavement after being struck, but declined medical attention and did not press charges. Morden Police Service is continuing their investigation and will be charging the La Broquerie man with becoming disorderly near a licensed premise.

More Local News

Construction Resumes On W.C. Miller Gym

After a short delay, work is back on track for a new gym at Altona's high school. At the end of July construction was halted on the project at W.C. Miller Collegiate after some concerns were raised…

St. Jean Breaks Ground For Splash Park

On Tuesday people involved with the St. Jean splash park gathered to break ground on the new project. Committee member Stephanie Jablonski is happy to see the project get started. "My personal…

New Altona Area EDO Eager To Get Started

The economic development officer for the SEED group intends to hit the ground running when she takes over her new position next week. Stephanie Harris will begin her new job as E-D-O for SEED on…

Arnaud HOPE Grow Project Sees 'Best Turn Out' In Years

A team of farmers gathered on Monday at the 22nd annual HOPE (Helping Other People Eat) grow project east of Arnaud to harvest 160 acres of spring wheat. HOPE is one of the dozens of Manitoba…

UPDATE: Three In Hospital After Two-Vehicle Collision Sunday

Three local residents are recovering in hospital after a serious collision Sunday morning. At 9:15 a.m August 19, Carman RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near Chortitz at the intersection of…

Ron MacLean And Hometown Hockey Coming To Winkler

Winkler will be the national hockey epicenter this March when legend Ron MacLean arrives to broadcast live as part of the Hometown Hockey national tour. Why was Winkler chosen? Mayor Martin Harder…

More Support Coming for Plum Coulee's Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre is getting a financial boost from the province. The facility officially opened to the public in May of this year. Centre spokesperson June Letkeman says they were…

Banned From Restaurant, Local Man Arrested After Weekend Assault

A 29-year-old male, banned from Tim Hortons in Morden, was arrested for assault after an incident at the restaurant this weekend. Around 2:00 AM, on August 18, an off-duty police officer arrested the…

Fire Destroys Crystal City Elevator And Business (GALLERY)

Fire has destroyed two buildings in Crystal City, including one the community's grain elevators. Flames were seen shooting high above the wooden Paterson Grain facility located on South Railway…

Cause Of Combine Blaze Remains Unknown (GALLERY)

**Updated Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.** The cause of a combine fire Monday in the Greenridge area remains unknown. Todd Nichols, deputy fire chief for the Dominion City Fire Department, said, however, it is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login