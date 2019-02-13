Bergen Calls For Immediate Answers In Latest PMO Allegations

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

The Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar says immediate answers are needed following the latest allegations surrounding the Prime Minister's office.

A report this week indicated the PMO pressured former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC Lavalin, a construction company from Quebec, avoid criminal prosecution on fraud and bribery charges in apparent dealings with the Libyan government.

"This has plunged...the government into chaos and into disarray," said Candice Bergen. "There has to be answers to all of these questions."

She added this is corruption at the highest level that goes to the core of the nation's justice system.

"This is what you hear about in other countries, not in Canada."

Bergen, who also serves as Opposition House Leader for the federal Conservatives, says her party will be asking Prime Minister Trudeau to agree to a certain course of action today.

The plan includes asking the Parliamentary Justice Committee to launch an investigation into the matter.

"And so we're hoping that the Prime Minister will not stop his Liberal MPs from doing that," noted Bergen.

The Liberal-led House of Commons justice committee will consider this request at a meeting later today.

Bergen said the Conservatives are also asking the Prime Minister to preserve any documents related to the matter.

More Local News

Students Raise Money By Performing "Singing Valentines" (VIDEO)

Students from Ecole Morden Middle School travelled the region Thursday delivering singing valentines. Members of the school's jazz choir drove to local businesses and homes February 14 to perform a…

GVC Is Greasing Up The Winkler Concert Hall Stage (GALLERY)

A summer romance is coming to life on the evening of Valentine's Day with Garden Valley Collegiate's first performance of the musical Grease (School Version). The cast has been working hard for the…

Winkler City Manager Retiring After 27 Year Career

After a 27-year-career with the City of Winkler, Barb Dyck is retiring. Mayor Martin Harder says the community has been blessed by her service, "her attitude and reactions always set the…

Local MP Says Carbon Tax Would Be Axed By A Tory Government

Lawyers for the federal government and its supporters will get a chance Thursday to make their case in a Regina court on why theybelieve Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on…

Revolutionary Medicine Introduced February 14, 1929

Valentine's Day is a celebration of romance and love, yet it also has significant connections with medical discoveries. On February 14, 1929, a Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary's Hospital in…

2018 First Year Of Planned Twin Births At BTHC

For the first time ever, planned twin births took place at Boundary Trails Health Centre between Morden and Winkler. Last year, BTHC saw 970 births, and six sets of twins. Director of Health Services…

Borderland PC Party Members Form New Association

The new Borderland Progressive Conservative Association is now officially in place. Local party members gathered in Altona this week for the inaugural meeting where a constitution was passed and a…

Federal, Provincial Governments Announce Millions In Road Improvements For The Region

A handful of highways in the region will be getting some upgrades as part of a multi-million dollar infrastructure investment from the federal and provincial governments. Over $8 million will be…

Bergen Calls For Immediate Answers In Latest PMO Allegations

The Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar says immediate answers are needed following the latest allegations surrounding the Prime Minister's office. A report this week indicated the PMO pressured…

Winkler Losing MCC Low German Program

After more than 15 years of operation, Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba is closing down its Low German program based in Winkler. The organization made the strategic choice in anticipation of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login