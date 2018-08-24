Morden Corn And Apple!

Delegates are gathering in Halifax this weekend for the federal Conservative party's policy and constitution convention. The event is held every two years, bringing together grassroots members from across the country to set the tone for the future.

"Our policy comes from people right across Canada, from every day Canadians who are conservative and have some really good ideas that will help make the country better and make us strong in every aspect and every sector," explained Candice Bergen, Portage-Lisgar MP and Opposition House Leader.

Delegates will debate and vote on various resolutions at the convention, providing a united front ahead of the expected 2019 election.

"The Liberal policies have created so many problems...and so as Conservatives we know that we're going to have problems that we need to solve when we win government in 2019," added Bergen. "So this convention is about looking for solutions, positive solutions, that will help Canadians and bring Canadians together."

Bergen explained the party needs to have answers, noting Canadians are looking for a government that puts the people first. She said the country is seeing the negative side effects of the Liberal policies that put the party's political agenda ahead of the interests of Canadians, noting it's worrisome to see what's happening with Canada being left out of some pretty major trade agreements and the challenges of Canada's relationship with other countries.

"It's time for leadership. It's time for a prime minister who has the work ethic, the desire to show up for work every day, and the desire to put people before government and before a political interest," said Bergen.

Meantime, she noted there are already several issues the Conservatives are focused on tackling as a team heading into the convention. The list includes nixing the carbon tax, tackling the issue of illegal border crossers and removing inter-provincial trade barriers.

Bergen will also be co-chairing Saturday's plenary session where members debate and vote on the various proposals brought forward. The approved resolutions will then be developed into policies that the party will move forward on.

