Big Changes On The Horizon For Morden Home Hardware

Many in Morden have been looking for additional places selling building supplies.

Morden Home Hardware will be moving from its current location down Thornhill in Morden's West end, into an expanded facility in the Pembina Connections.

Home Hardware owner David Janzen took over the business in 2015. During that time the store has undergone modifications to offer products from paint to any number of hardware needs says Janzen, but there was always a need for more building supplies as Morden continued to grow.

"In talking to local people, builders and contractors there's always been a request that people have come to us with, why don't you guys have building supplies, we need more collections of building supplies in Morden."

With this need in the community, Janzen and family saw an opportunity to provide the Morden community better supplies and service and a chance for the Janzen family to build their business. 

Janzen says the new 26,000 sq. ft. facility will be a Home Hardware and Building Centre, almost double the size of the current store. This larger venue will allow for a wider range of inventory says Janzen in addition to building supplies.

"Which means we'll have everything," shares Janzen. "Whatever you need for your building, for your home, for your business, for commercial, for construction."

If construction remains on schedule; Janzen says they hope to move to the new building centre come spring and the old building will be put on the market.

The Janzen family is ready for this new venture. "It's a big step for us, a big undertaking, and some big risks involved," says Janzen. "We feel the community is behind us, we feel quite at home here in Morden, and we're very excited for it."

Homehardware leadThe new Home Hardware and Building Centre will be located East of Morden in the Pembina Connections.

