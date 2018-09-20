Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Student enrolment numbers in Border Land School Division are exceeding predictions. Early figures show 2,133 full time equivalent registrations for 2018/19, surpassing estimates of 2,088.

According to Krista Curry, Superintendent for BLSD, these are some of the highest student numbers for the Division since 2014/15.

The largest growing school in Border Land is Ecole Elmwood School in Altona registering close to 314 students, 90 of those being in kindergarten. Curry said that school is the fullest anyone can remember.

Shevchenko School in Vita is also registering student growth.

"We knew it was going to be bigger, I don't think we expected it to be quite as big as it was and we're keeping an eye on that just in terms of do we need more support or are things going to level off?", explained Curry.

Meantime, she credits this increase to a combination of factors like new families moving to the area, or a boom in babies for this particular year. Curry added there has also been a rise in home-schooled students returning to public school.

Enrolment is expected to level-off now that school has been in session for a few weeks. Curry added however, those numbers could grow again if Filipino workers for Friesens are successful in bringing their families over to Canada in the coming months.

More Local News

BLSD Reports Highest Enrolment In Years

Student enrolment numbers in Border Land School Division are exceeding predictions. Early figures show 2,133 full time equivalent registrations for 2018/19, surpassing estimates of 2,088. According…

Falk Thrilled That Alleslev Crossed The Floor

Provencher MP Ted Falk says it was an exciting way for the fall sitting of Parliament to begin. He is referring to the announcement Monday by Toronto-area MP Leona Alleslev that she was leaving the…

Older Adult Scammed Out Of $2,200 On Social Media

Winkler Police are warning seniors to be vigilant of scams while on Facebook. On September 12th, police say an elderly female reported she was contacted on Facebook by an individual posing as a…

Candidates Declared for School Trustee Elections

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

Morden Woman Arrested Following Armed Robbery

One woman is in custody after an armed robbery at a Morden business last night. There was a large police presence in the 100 block of Nelson St. and the 300 block of Birchwood Dr. as a result of the…

UPDATED: Mayoral, Reeve, and Council Nominees Announced

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

Media Company Offering Reward After "Devastating Theft"

A Winkler-based media company is offering a reward after thieves stole a large amount of film equipment. Winkler police report a break and enter took place at a commercial building on George Street…

Historic Mural In Carman To Be Covered Up

The historic mural located on the main road through Carman will be covered up. A Walk Through Time, painted on the side of a building on Highway 13, was spearheaded by the Golden Prairie Arts Council…

Kidney Walk Raises Support In Morden "There's Never Enough Awareness"

The Kidney Walk returned for a third year at Morden Park on Sunday. Val Dunphy is the Executive Director for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Manitoba Branch. She was pleased with the turnout of…

Impact From Dry Summer Showing Up In Late Harvest Crops

Late season crops are the focus of harvest activity in our region. Carman area farmer Warren McCutcheon says they've made good progress on their fields under the favourable weather conditions. "We…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login