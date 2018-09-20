BLSD Reports Highest Enrolment In Years

Student enrolment numbers in Border Land School Division are exceeding predictions. Early figures show 2,133 full time equivalent registrations for 2018/19, surpassing estimates of 2,088.

According to Krista Curry, Superintendent for BLSD, these are some of the highest student numbers for the Division since 2014/15.

The largest growing school in Border Land is Ecole Elmwood School in Altona registering close to 314 students, 90 of those being in kindergarten. Curry said that school is the fullest anyone can remember.

Shevchenko School in Vita is also registering student growth.

"We knew it was going to be bigger, I don't think we expected it to be quite as big as it was and we're keeping an eye on that just in terms of do we need more support or are things going to level off?", explained Curry.

Meantime, she credits this increase to a combination of factors like new families moving to the area, or a boom in babies for this particular year. Curry added there has also been a rise in home-schooled students returning to public school.

Enrolment is expected to level-off now that school has been in session for a few weeks. Curry added however, those numbers could grow again if Filipino workers for Friesens are successful in bringing their families over to Canada in the coming months.