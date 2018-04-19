Board Art Pops For New Exhibit

Using a skateboard as a canvas has become one of the most popular art events at Winkler Arts and Culture.

Boards were donated by a local skate shop and painted by local artists.

Winkler Arts and Culture (WAC) spearheaded finding local artists for the project and WAC Director Wendy Klassen says the response to participate from artists was one of the quickest she'd ever seen.

Local artist Lily de Bekker said her brother told her about the project and encouraged her to showcase her art. Local skate shop owner Jeff Hoeppner says it's exciting to see such passion for an event and hopes to continue to engage with the community with future events.

The boards created by de Bekker and other local artists will be displayed at Work, Skate and Lifestyle untill the beginning of May before being transferred and displayed at WAC.