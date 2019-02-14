Borderland PC Party Members Form New Association

The new Borderland Progressive Conservative Association is now officially in place.

Local party members gathered in Altona this week for the inaugural meeting where a constitution was passed and a new board and executive were elected.

The executive consists of Kirke Calderwood as president, Dave Carlson is vice president of policy, Melvin Klassen is VP of fundraising, Ernie Buhler is treasurer and the secretary is June Letkeman.

The Borderland constituency will essentially replace the Emerson Riding when the next provincial election rolls around.

This week's meeting also marked the first step in nominating a candidate to represent the party in Borderland in the next provincial vote.

A date for the nomination vote will be decided by the new board and the PC party’s candidate selection committee. It's expected the vote will be held this spring.

Anyone interested in becoming a nominee in Borderland must be a member of the PC party, but they don't necessarily have to live within the riding.

All potential nominees will need to go through an application process first.

Those over the age of 14, living in the constituency and holding memberships at least 14 days prior to the nomination meeting will be eligible to vote.