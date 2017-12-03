UPDATED: Four Men In Custody After Winkler Meth Busts

Winkler Police say a total of four men are in custody after arrests made over the weekend in a successful meth trafficking investigation.

Police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Southview Drive Saturday evening, which resulted in the three adult males taken into custody.

Police then announced Sunday more methamphetamine had been seized, and a fourth adult male was in custody as a result of ongoing investigations into methamphetamine trafficking in Winkler.

The suspect arrested Sunday evening is facing meth trafficking charges, as well as resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.