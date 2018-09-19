Candidates Declared for School Trustee Elections

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon.

Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the nomination period to withdraw their nomination, but only if there is a sufficient number of candidates remaining for the number of seats to be filled. 

Some school divisions have chosen to release the names of their nominees until after the 24 hour deadline. 

 

Border Land School Division

There will be an election in two wards in Border Land School Division next month.

Incumbent Jolene Bunn and newcomers Tracey van Osch and Tina Kolano are vying for the lone seat in ward 1. 

Newcomer Lyle Dunsmore is seeking one of three seats in ward 7, along with incumbents Craig Smiley, Patricia Wiebe and Steven Wiebe.

Elected by acclamation are Robert Pitura in ward 2, Gail Sutherland in ward 3, Albert Klassen in ward 4, Mark Krahn in ward 5 and Jake Fehr in ward 6. 

 

Red River Valley School Division

There will be one election for trustee in the Red River Valley School Division.

Heather Poirier and Shelley Syrota are both on the ballot for ward 5. 

Candidates in all remaining wards have been acclaimed. They are Kathryn Penner in ward 3, Alicia Lazaridis in ward 1, Jacqueline Wolfe in ward 2, Fred Kelesnik in ward 4, Maureen Sicotte in ward 6, and in ward 7 Sharlene Geiler. 

 

Garden Valley School Division

Nine names have been declared elected by acclamation to the Garden Valley School Division Board of Trustees.

They include incumbents John P. Klassen, Laurie Dyck, Leah Klassen and Garry Bueckert for ward one, and Tash Olfert for rural ward two.

New faces include Deana Wilson and Tena Lane for the City of Winkler - ward one, and Jake Fehr and Barb Heide for the City of Winkler - ward two.

 

Western School Division

Five people have come forward and have been elected by acclamation to the Western School Division Board of Trustees.

Incumbents Brian Fransen and Barb Petkau are back as trustees for ward one. They are joined by newcomers David Guenther and Darcy Wolfe.

Robyn Wiebe is back representing ward two.

 

Prairie Spirit School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division will have a number of elections come October.

Estelle Caillier, Christine Ronceray, and Keith Wytinck are running for Ward 1. Ward 7 is between Jan McIntyre, and Irene Sanders, where Ward 8 is between Dolores Larson and Allison Rasmussen.

Candidates in the other Wards have been elected by acclamation.

Colleen Philippot for Ward 2, Jennie Parsonage for Ward 4, Kristine Janz for Ward 5, and Kim Standeven for Ward 6.

 

Prairie Rose School Division

Incumbent Natalie Bargan will be going against challenger Marlene Morgan in a race to snag the lone trustee seat in ward 2.

Meantime, five incumbents have been acclaimed trustees for another term. They are Donna Cox in ward 1, Elaine Owen in ward 4, Jack Foote in ward 5, David Cloutier in ward 6, and Evi Bruce in ward 8. 

Also acclaimed to the board are newcomers are Theresa Cronin and Marilyn North in ward 3, and Ashley La Chance in ward 7. 

 

