Carman And Dufferin Helipad Getting Closer To Construction Phase

One year ago the Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin decided to move forward on a helipad project to help accommodate STARS landings in the area.

"Transport Canada has provided the specifications it needs to create a helipad at the Carman Hospital, and we have budgeted money to bring this project forward," says Carman Mayor, Brent Owen.

$35,000 from the 2018/19 Carman budget and another $35,000 from the municipality was set aside to help see the project come to life this year.

Owen says, "Transport Canada has indicated that the helicopter is no longer allowed to land on grass and it has to be a cement structure issued by Transport Canada, so we're just looking at getting that in place," says Carman Mayor, Brent Owen.

Currently, an ambulance has to transport patients to the Carman airport as this is the closest place STARS can land. The landing pad is going to be constructed by the Carman Memorial Hospital so as to eliminate the ambulance trip.

The route is only a few kilometres, but Owen says, "it'll probably save about a half hour from where [they] currently pick up the people now."

"We feel that this is important to all Carman residents including those from the surrounding municipalities," adds Owen.