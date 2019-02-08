Carman Family Resource Centre Highlights Early Childhood Numeracy

The Carman Family Resource Centre (CFRC) held their Annual General Meeting Wednesday night.

Michelle Bergsma, Executive Director says, "we had Bob Beaudry from the Prairie Rose School Division speaking to us this evening on the importance of numeracy in early childhood."

Problem-solving is an important skill for anyone to have which is just one part of numeracy. It also includes working with patterns, sorting, sizes, shapes, and measuring.

"It needs a focus too because it's important to lay the groundwork for future math success . . . We've actually done programs in the past like all aboard the number train, we've had a math fiesta, [and] mini math mornings where we put a little bit of a focus in numeracy in early childhood education," she says.

Bergsma says that overall in 2018, there were a lot of successful programs that they hope to continue providing.

"We have regular ones all the time, but we also then have a repertoire of programs that we rotate on a basis depending on who's available to run them, and what's kind of popular in the time."

One of their most popular programs is Shake, Rattle, and Roll. She says the physical activity programs are always some of their most attended and in-demand.

She adds, they are lucky to have access to training which allows them to bring in a variety of new programs. "We've actually also developed a few programs of our own that we've done, and it keeps things fresh and new."

The CFRC will also be rolling out some new programs in March that will continue into June.