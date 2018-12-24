Carman Mayor Celebrates Highway Restructure, Splash Pad, And Other Highlights

The Town of Carman has been through many changes in 2018, one of the most significant being the finishing of Highway 13. Mayor Brent Owen. (Photo coursesy of the Town of Carman.)

"The sidewalks were finished, final lifts of asphalt were laid, signage was installed, the highway is smooth, [and] traffic flows well," says Mayor Brent Owen.

As well, the business sector saw new streetlights and sidewalks, and Owen is pleased with how the process went. "I'd like to thank all the businesses and shoppers whether you were from town or not, for their patience during the construction projects."

He notes another highlight is "the kin splash pad [which] was completed earlier than anticipated due to the many generous sponsors and the enthusiasm of the splash pad committee. It opened in the middle of July during a heat wave and was well-attended throughout the summer," adds Owen.

The community also banded together for a number of projects like the Carman Community Gardens. Owen says, "the Carman Community Garden opened this year as well. It started as an idea a year ago by some Carman citizens and it turned out really well."

Something new for Owen was the changeover from Councillor to Mayor. He says, "the transition has gone very well, you know, not too much has changed as far as the job goes. Just more meetings, more phone calls, more appearances, more interviews. Everyone wants to talk to the mayor."

Overall, he says it was a successful year for the Town of Carman, and any difficulties were taken in stride with his fellow council members, and the community.