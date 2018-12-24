Carman Mayor Celebrates Highway Restructure, Splash Pad, And Other Highlights

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Carman has been through many changes in 2018, one of the most significant being the finishing of Highway 13.carman brent owen thumbMayor Brent Owen. (Photo coursesy of the Town of Carman.)

"The sidewalks were finished, final lifts of asphalt were laid, signage was installed, the highway is smooth, [and] traffic flows well," says Mayor Brent Owen.

As well, the business sector saw new streetlights and sidewalks, and Owen is pleased with how the process went. "I'd like to thank all the businesses and shoppers whether you were from town or not, for their patience during the construction projects."

He notes another highlight is "the kin splash pad [which] was completed earlier than anticipated due to the many generous sponsors and the enthusiasm of the splash pad committee. It opened in the middle of July during a heat wave and was well-attended throughout the summer," adds Owen.

The community also banded together for a number of projects like the Carman Community Gardens. Owen says, "the Carman Community Garden opened this year as well. It started as an idea a year ago by some Carman citizens and it turned out really well."

A huge highlight during the hot summer that hit the Pembina Valley was the opening of the Kin Splash Pad, which was opened earlier than originally planned.

"Due to the many generous sponsors and the enthusiasm of the splash pad committee, it opened in the middle of July during a heat wave and was well-attended throughout the summer," says Owen.

Something new for Owen was the changeover from Councillor to Mayor. He says, "the transition has gone very well, you know, not too much has changed as far as the job goes. Just more meetings, more phone calls, more appearances, more interviews. Everyone wants to talk to the mayor."

Overall, he says it was a successful year for the Town of Carman, and any difficulties were taken in stride with his fellow council members, and the community.

More Local News

Coyote Spotted In Altona (VIDEO)

Altona residents were gifted the early Christmas present of a visit from a coyote Monday morning. According to Altona Animal Control's Facebook page, numerous calls were received regarding the animal…

MLA, Minister Pedersen Looks Back On 2018 With Optimistic Eyes

The Midland MLA and provincial minister of growth, enterprise and trade is looking back on 2018 in Manitoba with positivity. “We just don’t have all the time it would take to tell you all the good…

Rhineland Council Nails Down 2019 Priorities

Strategic planning for 2019 has begun in the Municipality of Rhineland. Officials have selected 5 priorities for the coming year. They are internet/cell phone service, infrastructure, water, economic…
carman brent owen thumb

Carman Mayor Celebrates Highway Restructure, Splash Pad, And Other Highlights

The Town of Carman has been through many changes in 2018, one of the most significant being the finishing of Highway 13.Mayor Brent Owen. (Photo coursesy of the Town of Carman.) "The sidewalks were…

MP Bergen Hosts Skating Afternoon To Meet More Families

"I haven't been on my skates for probably about seven years, and so it's good to get the rust of the skates and get moving," says MP for Portage--Lisgar, Candice Bergen. Bergen held a skating event…

UPDATE - Four Sent To Hospital After Vehicle Slides Off Hwy Near Plum Coulee

Four people were sent to hospital, one in serious condition, Saturday afternoon when their pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee. Carman RCMP and emergency crews received the call…

Habitat for Humanity Stays Strong for 2019

Habitat for Humanity has had another stellar year in 2018 through the many volunteers and teams that came together throughout the province to build homes for those who need the extra bit of help in…

Let It Snow! White Christmas A Certainty After Weekend Clipper

A white Christmas is guaranteed for essentially all of Southern Manitoba after 5-10cms of snow fell Friday and Saturday across the region. According to preliminary figures released Sunday morning, a…

CFDC's Executive Director Says Heritage Trust Will Generate Tens Of Thousands For The Museum

The fruits of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program are beginning to bloom. La Société historique de Saint-Boniface will receive a provincial contribution of $25,000, following a successful fundraising…

Goodon Attends Climate Change Conference

Will Goodon of Brandon has returned after participating in the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. Goodon was part of the large Canadian delegation. He’s Minister of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login