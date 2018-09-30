Chili Cook-Off Helps Send Family To Thailand

For anyone who would eat any kind of chili put in front of them, the Manitou Legion Hall was the place to be this weekend. Attendees could try anything from your typical beef and bean chili, to bacon chili, and even one with apples in it.

Traci Johnston is a Mission Mobilizer with Good News International, and decided to host a chili cook-off fundraiser to help send James and Amanda Martin to Thailand.

GNI runs the House of Blessing in Thailand, which is a safehouse for approximately 20 children. They house kids who live in at-risk situations to protect them from things like slavery, poverty, and human-trafficking.

Kids at the safehouse get to participate in devotions, school, as well as worshiping together before bed.

"Once they become 12 or 13 years of age, they are also trained as leaders for the kids clubs. And they lead the worship and the games, and the activities, and bible studies. So it's really neat to see them not just be partakers but be leaders," says Johnston.

Amanda Martin lived in Thailand for a while, and is able to speak the language. Amanda and her husband James plan to go to Thailand along with their 2 year-old and 4 year-old sons.

"It's been my dream for years to rescue children out of the sex trade, so now we get to go do it," says Amanda.

"Rescuing children is something totally foreign to most of us, but it is an exciting opportunity that we have," adds James.

Johnston has also had the opportunity to see the impact of the safehouse, first-hand. "I was there the day two little ones were rescued and brought in, and to see the excitement of the others to accept them. Then to go back the year later and see the joy in their eyes, and to see the way they just kind of fit in. They were able to overcome some of their past," she says.

The Martins were pleased with the support from the evening. "We're pretty excited about it, because we can't go unless we're funded," says Amanda.