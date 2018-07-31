Athletes from across Canada are travelling to Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games which start on July 31st and end on August 4th.

Chrissy Peters, an athlete from Morden, left this weekend to participate in the 100 and 200-metre dash in the Special Olympic this year.

"I'm going to Nova Scotia to honour our province," said Peters.

Courtney Yeo, Peters' coach, has been training with Peters at the Morden Collegiate running track. Yeo explains how she runs alongside Peters to help her with her form. "We've been working on getting to move her legs faster and just being more positive about the whole thing, and we've been pumping her up for her trip," said Yeo.

To help with her times, Yeo and Peters' other coach, Ryan Thiessen, race against her to give her some competition.

Peters participated in the 2017 Winter Olympics receiving Gold in the 100-metre snowshoe dash.