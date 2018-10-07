Cold Morning Couldn't Stop Participants From Raising Thousands For Local Food Cupboard

The cold October morning air couldn't keep the crowds away for the annual Thanks For Giving Run Saturday.

Around 170 ran in support of the Winkler and District Food Cupboard, fundraising, and donating canned or other non-perishable items. This year was also the first time online donations were accepted. According to organizer Dwight Suderman the single largest donation this year was $1,800.

Impressed with the tenacity of participants, and dedication of volunteers, Suderman says this year went very well.

The run has always been a staple fundraiser for the food cupboard, says Suderman, and helps those in the community that need a helping hand.

"They're really filling a void, I guess unfortunately, we need. A lot of communities need this, and Winkler is no different."

This was12th Thanks for Giving Run, and the event has significantly impacted the food cupboard over that time says Suderman, providing a large portion of the organization's budget, around $10,000, in the event's early years.

To date, the event accounts for approximately 10-15 percent of the food cupboard's budget, which is still a substantial amount says, Suderman.

Participation numbers were around the same as last year, and Suderman estimates that totals will be in the $10,000 raised range.