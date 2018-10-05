Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening after the car they were travelling in hit a moose.

Emerson RCMP say the incident happened on PR 201, about 3 kms east of Letellier.

A vehicle, being driven by a 52-year-old male from Grunthal, was travelling eastbound when it struck the moose. The driver and two male passengers from Steinbach, ages 22 and 21, were all transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The moose was killed as a result of this collision.

RCMP say alcohol and speed are not factors in this collision and all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time.