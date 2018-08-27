Community Rallies For Young Family After Fatal Accident Claims Parents, Son

The community is rallying around the young survivors of a fatal vehicle collision. The family had lived in Winkler for many years before recently moving to Mexico

Corny and Mary Peters, along with their four boys, had recently moved from Winkler to Mexico when a serious car accident last week claimed the lives of both the mother, father and one son. Mary and one of their sons died on the scene of the accident, while Corny succumbed to his injuries in hospital in Mexico.

The three surviving boys, ages three to 13 are in stable condition and recovering from surgery. Anna Neufeld, a local resident familiar with the family says the children were happy kids, making friends wherever they went.

"It's impossible to wrap your head around what these kids must be going through, the oldest one is old enough to understand they will never see their parents again, the youngest might not remember a whole lot," she says. "But for them to face life without their parents is unimaginable."

Neufeld says the family had lived in Winkler for many years, and had plans to settle in Mexico.

This weekend a fundraising campaign was started to help cover medical and funeral expenses for the family and has since surpassed and is closing in on doubling the goal of $10,000.

So far more than $16,500 has been raised in just three days.