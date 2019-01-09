Covered Licence Plate Comes With $200 Fine

Winkler Police are reminding residents to keep their licence plates clear this winter.

Vehicle licence plates must be unobstructed by law, either by snow or mud that prevents the information from being identified by an image capturing enforcement system. The offence also comes with a $203 fine.

A plate is also considered obscured if it's worn or damaged, covered by hitches, plug covers, and license plate covers. Police Chief Ryan Hunt says rather than risk it drivers are encouraged to clear their plates when cleaning snow off windshields and lights.