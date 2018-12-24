Coyote Spotted In Altona (VIDEO)

Altona residents were gifted the early Christmas present of a visit from a coyote Monday morning. According to Altona Animal Control's Facebook page, numerous calls were received regarding the animal being seen in the Ash Street area heading northward. The post encourages residents to keep their pets inside, and to not approach the coyote.

Altona's Michelle Warkentin told PembinaValleyOnline the coyote walked through her backyard this morning, spending several minutes there, including going under the home's deck for a period of time.

If you spot the animal, you are asked to call Altona Animal Control at 204-324-4644 or Altona Police at 204-324-5353.