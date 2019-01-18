Deep Freeze, All Weekend Long

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

If you were planning on spending any time outside this weekend, you may want to postpone your plans.

Environment Canada's Robyn Dyck tells us a ridge of high pressure from the north has brought an arctic air mass -- and it's sticking around.

"This ridge doesn't really go anywhere and the arctic air just sits on top of us for a little while," says Dyck. "It does look like for the next few days, we'll be near that extreme wind chill criteria. The criteria for an extreme wind chill warning is minus forty. That's a combination of both temperature and wind."

She says both humans and animals can get frostbite in mere minutes in this weather, and she doesn't expect any relief over the next few days.

"The whole weekend just looks cold," says Dyck. "It looks like a brief warm-up for Monday, and then it sort of gets back into the cold. In the longer range, into the middle of next week, it looks like we get back to the normal temperatures, but it will be cold for, for sure, the weekend."

