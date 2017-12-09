Don't Forget Your Pets When The Temperature Falls

Now that the frigid temperatures are upon us, it's important to remember that your pets may need some special care during the cold weather.

Veterinarian Dr. Tammy Dunbar says if it's too cold for you to be outside for any length of time, then it's probably too cold for your dog as well.

Dunbar notes if possible dogs should be brought inside, adding if the dog has been raised outside they need to be provided with a warm, windproof shelter and fresh---unfrozen---water. She says double-coated breeds can spend a bit more time outdoors than single-coated breeds or dogs with short coats.

Dunbar notes the dangers to pets include frostbite on the ears, the paws and the tails, adding cats are especially susceptible to frostbite because their ears are typically very thin.

She says hypothermia is also a serious concern, where the animal's body temperature drops to dangerously low levels and they can basically freeze to death. Dunbar notes if you notice a dog that's outside without any shelter or fresh water you should report the situation to the authorities.

She adds small dogs---especially the short-coated breeds---can be allowed a little bit of outdoor time and wearing a coat or sweater will help them keep warm.

Dunbar says dog boots are also very useful, because they'll keep the sidewalk salt off the pads of the feet. She notes another important thing to remember is that cats will look for warm places on cold days and nights, and the warm place they often find is under the hood of a vehicle.

Dunbar adds it's always a good idea to bang on the hood of your car or look underneath it before starting the vehicle, just to ensure that no animals will get hurt when the engine starts.