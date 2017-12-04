Driving Conditions Deteriorating as Winter Storm Impacts Region

Snow and freezing rain are causing road conditions to deteriorate in the Pembina Valley this morning. Most highways are reported as ice covered with reduced visibility in swirling snow. Conditions will likely worsen as the day goes on, as the wind is expected to pick up this afternoon, with gusts from the northwest up to 70km/h, then gusting to 80 km/h tonight.

A total of 2 to 5 cm of snow is expected from the Colorado Low which is just skirting the province today. Much higher amounts are forecast for regions along the Ontario border and into the Dakotas, Minnesota and Northwestern Ontario.



Meanwhile, there was an accident involving a jack-knifed semi on Highway 14 this morning, east of Plum Coulee. PembinaValleyOnline.com will bring you further details when available.

Highway 75 north of Morris has been the scene of a few incidents today as well.

There are reports of a semi in the ditch along the southbound lane of Highway 75. And not too far from there, on the same side of the highway, there is a jack-knifed semi blocking both lanes of traffic.