Eden Foundation received a $3,000 boost thanks to supporters of Shoppers Drugmart's Growing Women's Health campaign.

The four-week program held across Canada each Fall is in support of leading women’s health organizations. Customers, staff and Associate-Owners at over 1,360 Shoppers Drug Mart/Phamaprix/Home Health Care locations raise funds through the purchase of the Growing Women’s Health paper icons.

"We’re thrilled with the success of the 2018 Growing Women’s Health campaign. Each year, our customers and staff demonstrate their generosity and their commitment to supporting women in our community, and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone’s contribution," local Shoppers Drugmart Owner Zahid Zehri says. "Eden Foundation plays an important role in our community and the proceeds from this year’s campaign will go a long way to helping them further that work."

"It's been a fantastic year," Front Store Manager Mike Agnew says, noting they've doubled their fundraising target.

Eden Healthcare Services CEO Kim Kaufmann explains the donation reflects the strong community support for mental healthcare services, "we're so pleased to have this partnership."

The funds will be earmarked for the wellness library at Eden Mental Health Centre, providing resources to help staff stay up-to-date with the latest best practices.

Dana Human Program Director at Eden explains mental health impacts everyone. She notes post-partum depression is especially common, adding they will be looking at purchasing books and resources that specifically speak to the issue.