Municipality Of Emerson-Franklin & RM Of Thompson Added To Fire Ban List

The municipality of Emerson-Fanklin and RM of Thompson have been added to the growing list of municipalities implementing fire bands as dry, warm conditions persist in southern Manitoba.



In Emerson-Franklin, the fire ban targets the intentional setting of fires in grass and brush, and excludes fires contained in fire pits and solid fuel burning appliances. However, residents are reminded to use caution and should not start a contained fire if wind velocity is in excess of 32 KM/H.

In the RM of Thompson, a full ban is in place, which includes contained pit fires.



A ban also remain in effect in the RMs of Montcalm and Stuartburn where no burning is permitted, excluding fires in enclosed pits.



However, all open air burning has been banned in the RM of Dufferin, including any fires contained within fire pits and burn barrels.