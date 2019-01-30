Extreme Cold Forces Second Day Of Cancellations

Cancellations for Wednesday, January 30th, 2019

- All GVSD schools will be closed today, January 30, 2019, due to extreme cold.

- Border Land School Division all schools closed, staff expected to report

- No busses, no classes for Western School Division

** Morden Festival of the Arts entry form collection will still take place at Maple Leaf School this morning and afternoon even though school is cancelled **

- All schools are closed in Red River Valley School Division for January 30th, 2019. Staff report to work.

- All Prairie Rose School Division schools will be closed today, Wednesday, January 30, 2019, due to the extremely cold temperatures and wind chill ratings throughout the school division.

All Prairie Rose School Division bus service has been cancelled.

PRSD staff are assigned to work from home.

- Prairie Spirit School Division, all schools are closed and no buses are running today, January 30, 2019, due to the extreme cold.

- MCI in Gretna has cancelled its student pick-up service due to the continued cold weather conditions. The school's fleet of vans will not be running this morning.

The exam schedule set for Wednesday however, will continue as planned.

Students writing exams Wednesday are encouraged to stay at the MCI residence overnight Tuesday or have their parents bring them to school Wednesday morning. If a student cannot make it in for their exam, parents are to contact the school office and make arrangements for a new exam time.

- North Border Schools in the Walhalla, N.D. area are closed today, January 30th due to extreme cold. No activities.

- Christ Full Gospel Christian Academy in Plum Coulee - no classes, staff asked to stay at home.

- Valley Mennonite Academy in Chortitz, cancelled

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy is cancelled today.

- Kids Korner Nursery School cancelled

- Small Wonders Community Nursery School in Morden cancelled

- God’s Little Artists AM + PM classes cancelled

- Winkler Senior Centre is closed today. All meal programs – at WSC, Cedar, Crocus Delivery, Pickups and Meals on Wheels, Tea Room, Movie and all other programs are cancelled.

- Gateway Resources busses will not be running and due to the extreme cold recycling will not be picked up today. The next recycling pickup will follow the regular schedule next week. Or it can be dropped off at our 24-hour depot.

- Altona Minor Hockey's breakfast club hockey program for this morning is cancelled.

- Altona & Area Family Resource Centre: Rosenfeld & Gretna After School Gym is also cancelled due to school cancellation.

- Morden Hockey Breakfast Club on Wednesday, January 30th is cancelled

- Winkler Junior Curling is cancelled for Wednesday, January 30th.

- The Western School Division Community Consultation for January 30 is postponed until further notice.

- All Clubs at Christian Life Centre tonight, January 30th, are cancelled

- Maranatha Christian Fellowship youth in Winkler, cancelled

- Clubs and Youth at Blumenort Mennonite Church in Rosetown will be cancelled for this evening.

- Winkler Sommerfeld Clubs program for tonight will be cancelled.

- Winkler Sommerfeld youth group and college and careers is cancelled for tonight, January 30th.

- Winkler Sommerfeld Adult Bible Study is cancelled for tonight.

- AWANA Club at the Winkler EMMC church for tonight cancelled.

- AWANA at the Morden EMMC is cancelled for today, January 30th.

- Altona EMMC has cancelled AWANA for tonight.

- AWANA clubs at Zion Mennonite Church is cancelled tonight

- All Morden Magics Gymnastic classes are cancelled today.

- Plum Coulee Bergthaler - Senior and Junior Youth are cancelled for tonight.

- Creative Play Date at the Access Event Centre this morning is cancelled.

- Morden Premier Taekwondo is cancelled for tonight.

- Altona & Area Family Resource Centre cancels the following programs due to the cold: Gretna Rock & Read, Dominion City RVS Stay & Play; After School Gym program at Elmwood.

- The Alzheimer Support Group meeting @ Carman Active Living Centre for today has been cancelled.