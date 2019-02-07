Extreme Cold Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

An all-too-familiar extreme cold has settled in Southern Manitoba, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

Wind chill values in the -40 to -50 range can be expected into Friday as bitterly cold northerly winds ahead of a ridge of high pressure continue to affect the Pembina Valley.

However, winds should diminish by Saturday as the ridge moves over the area, but below-normal temperatures are expected to persist.

Environment Canada reminds residents to dress in warm layers, noting the outer layer should be wind resistant.

The Extreme Cold Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the following communities:

-Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and Gretna

-R.M. of Montcalm incl. St. Jean Baptiste

-R.M. of Morris incl. Rosenort and Aubigny

-R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle

-R.M. of Stanley incl. Winkler and Morden

-R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood

More Local News

Morden Addressing Need For Grave Sites

With pre-purchases of grave sites closed and only two graves remaining at Hillside Cemetery in Morden, Morden city Council has been working feverishly to find a solution. Morden Mayor Brandon Burly…

SWIS Program Is Encouraging Newcomers In Local School Divisions

A pilot program that helps newcomers integrate into their new school and community appears to be having an impact. Regional Connections launched the Settlement Workers in Schools, or SWIS, program in…

Poor Driving Conditions And Extreme Cold Forces School Cancellations

Extreme cold and poor road conditions have forced a number of school divisions to call off classes today. The following is your list for Friday, February 8th. - Due to extreme cold and school…

Southern Health-Santé Sud Awaits Word On Ambulances

Southern Health-Santé Sud, like the other four RHAs in the province, will have to wait and see how many ambulances they'll receive from the province. Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced this…

Carman Family Resource Centre Highlights Early Childhood Numeracy

The Carman Family Resource Centre (CFRC) held their Annual General Meeting Wednesday night. Michelle Bergsma, Executive Director says, "we had Bob Beaudry from the Prairie Rose School Division…

Creating Social Connections Can Help Combat Cold Weather Blues

Community connections could be the cure to the isolation some may be experiencing during this elongated cold snap. Sean Miller is the Executive Director at the Canadian Mental Health Association…

Extreme Cold Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

An all-too-familiar extreme cold has settled in Southern Manitoba, prompting a warning from Environment Canada. Wind chill values in the -40 to -50 range can be expected into Friday as bitterly cold…

Company Hopes To Provide Boost To Miami Arena In Memory Of Founder

A Miami company is hoping to provide a boost to their local arena in memory of co-founder Steve Livingston. In January 2018 SJ Agronomy Services's Steve Livingston passed away in a car accident, just…

Mayors Battle For Crokicurl Trophy In Winnipeg (VIDEO)

Martin Harder answered Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman's Crokicurl challenge again this year, this time coming home with the hardware. The Winkler Mayor took on Bowman, as well as Steinbach Mayor Earl…

Students Experiencing Life In The Military (VIDEO)

Local youth have been given an opportunity to experience life in the military while still in high school. As part of a new program at Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC), students can earn two high school…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login