Falk Thrilled That Alleslev Crossed The Floor

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Provencher MP Ted Falk says it was an exciting way for the fall sitting of Parliament to begin. He is referring to the announcement Monday by Toronto-area MP Leona Alleslev that she was leaving the Liberal Party to join the Conservatives. Falk says he was completely surprised by her speech in the House of Commons.

"I was listening very intently as to what she might be referencing and, all of a sudden, it became clear that she was expressing her dissatisfaction as a Liberal Member of Parliament and with the direction that the Liberal Government is going. And, in particular, she cited the oath she had given as an Air Force Captain to service country. She says, from her perspective, the best way that she could serve country was to join the Conservative Party of Canada and to provide an effective Opposition and, eventually, an effective change in government."

Falk says this is a real boost for the Conservatives and confirms to him that people are looking at the party as one that offers a real alternative to the existing government and gives hope to Canadians that the party is on the right track.

Meanwhile, Falk says there appears to have been very little damage to the Conservatives so far from the decision by Maxime Bernier to quit the party and start a new one.

"There's very little discussion about Max Bernier in our party, at least I think we have all moved on. There is, of course, always concern that someone could take away support that we have traditionally enjoyed. Again, I just want to reference that when Mr. Bernier left the Conservative Party of Canada, he left alone. He did not leave with any other colleagues, there aren't any existing Members of Parliament that have chosen to follow Max."

On another matter, Falk will continue in his role as Deputy Shadow Minister (Critic) for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. But he notes the Shadow Minister in that position has changed as John Barlow has taken over that role. Falk also sits on the Committee for Natural Resources.

More Local News

BLSD Reports Highest Enrolment In Years

Student enrolment numbers in Border Land School Division are exceeding predictions. Early figures show 2,133 full time equivalent registrations for 2018/19, surpassing estimates of 2,088. According…

Falk Thrilled That Alleslev Crossed The Floor

Provencher MP Ted Falk says it was an exciting way for the fall sitting of Parliament to begin. He is referring to the announcement Monday by Toronto-area MP Leona Alleslev that she was leaving the…

Older Adult Scammed Out Of $2,200 On Social Media

Winkler Police are warning seniors to be vigilant of scams while on Facebook. On September 12th, police say an elderly female reported she was contacted on Facebook by an individual posing as a…

Candidates Declared for School Trustee Elections

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

Morden Woman Arrested Following Armed Robbery

One woman is in custody after an armed robbery at a Morden business last night. There was a large police presence in the 100 block of Nelson St. and the 300 block of Birchwood Dr. as a result of the…

UPDATED: Mayoral, Reeve, and Council Nominees Announced

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

Media Company Offering Reward After "Devastating Theft"

A Winkler-based media company is offering a reward after thieves stole a large amount of film equipment. Winkler police report a break and enter took place at a commercial building on George Street…

Historic Mural In Carman To Be Covered Up

The historic mural located on the main road through Carman will be covered up. A Walk Through Time, painted on the side of a building on Highway 13, was spearheaded by the Golden Prairie Arts Council…

Kidney Walk Raises Support In Morden "There's Never Enough Awareness"

The Kidney Walk returned for a third year at Morden Park on Sunday. Val Dunphy is the Executive Director for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Manitoba Branch. She was pleased with the turnout of…

Impact From Dry Summer Showing Up In Late Harvest Crops

Late season crops are the focus of harvest activity in our region. Carman area farmer Warren McCutcheon says they've made good progress on their fields under the favourable weather conditions. "We…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login